At the top of the hill at around PK8, pull off to the lagoon side of the road and park in the lot that once belonged to Tahiti’s very upmarket Hyatt Regency. From this crumbling site of the abandoned hotel you’ll get sublime views of Matavai Bay all the way to Pape’ete, including the silhouette of Mo’orea in the distance.

One Tree Hill was named by Captain Cook who used a tree here (now gone) as a landmark. The hotel has been closed since 1998.