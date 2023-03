In Arue, on the water’s edge, signposted and just a short detour off the coastal road, is the tomb of the last of the Pomare family. The Tomb of Pomare V looks like a stubby lighthouse made of coral boulders.

It was actually built in 1879 for Queen Pomare IV, who died in 1877 after 50 years in power. Her ungrateful son, Pomare V, had her remains exhumed a few years later and when he died in 1891 it became his tomb.