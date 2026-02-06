Unlike some other major cities, London still has plenty of unique, independent bookshops, each with its own individual aesthetic and character. Here's a selection of some of the city's coziest shops that would make any bookworm's heart sing.

Libreria Bookshop

65 Hanbury St, Spitalfields, London

It’s surprising how many books have been crammed into Libreria Bookshop, a tiny, modern bookseller, on a quiet street off Brick Lane. There are plenty of reading nooks throughout the store, but be warned: no wi-fi is available and a strict no phone policy is in place; you really are there for the books! When you make a purchase at Libreria, you even have the option of stamping your new book with the shop's logo – a great touch if you like to remember where you bought your books. Closest Tube stations: Liverpool Street or Aldgate East

Persephone Books is both a store and a publisher's headquarters. Will Jones for Lonely Planet

Persephone Books

59 Lamb's Conduit St, Holborn, London

Persephone Books reprints neglected literature authored by twentieth-century women. Every book is the same soft, blue-grey color. Open one, however, and you’ll find a beautiful pattern specifically chosen for that individual work. This small shop also acts as the publishing HQ, and if you look past the cash register you can see boxes and boxes of books traveling in and out of the shop. There is only one seat in the shop for reading, but just outside is littered with beautiful coffee shops, perfect for reading your new book. Closest Tube stations: Russell Square or Holborn

London Review Bookshop. Rosa Kumar for Lonely Planet

London Review Bookshop

14-16 Bury Pl, Holborn, London

The London Review Bookshop, located very close to the British Museum, is a fantastic place to both socialize and check out the latest and greatest literature the city has to offer. The shop has been a staple of the Bloomsbury neighborhood since its opening in 2003, and the passionate clientele will be sure to tell you all about it. There are couches downstairs if you feel like relaxing and reading, or perhaps you can head next door to the London Review Cake Shop if you feel peckish. Closest Tube stations: Holborn, Tottenham Court Road, Russell Square

Gay’s The Word, an LGBTQ+ bookstore. Rosa Kumar for Lonely Planet

Gay’s The Word

66 Marchmont St, Saint Pancras, London

This adorable bookshop is located on lively Marchmont Street in London, having opened its doors over 40 years ago, in 1979. Gay’s The Word is one of the only LGBTQ+ bookshops in the United Kingdom and has a rich history of works documenting the London LGBTQ+ scene in stock. There used to be a café inside, however, these days the shop is filled with so much relevant literature that the books have completely taken over! Instead, you can bring your book to one of the numerous pubs in the surrounding area. Closest Tube station: Euston

Daunt Books

83 Marylebone High Street, London

Daunt Books has been on the London bookshop scene since 1990, and its beautiful interiors also make it one of the most photogenic. Originally custom-built in 1912 as an antiquarian bookseller, the store was later purchased and repurposed by John Daunt, who had intended for it to house travel books. There are plenty of chairs to park yourself on, as well as longstanding customers to chat with inside. Daunt now has nine locations under its umbrella, but its Marylebone location remains the most famous. Closest Tube stations: Baker Street

Hatchards, London. Olivier Guiberteau/Shutterstock

Hatchards

187 Piccadilly, St. James's, London

Hatchards is London’s oldest bookshop and has been sitting in Piccadilly since 1797, though it did move a few buildings down in 1801. The ownership has changed hands in the last few decades, with the store being recently purchased by Waterstones. Walking past it, however, you may feel you've been transported back to the 18th century. There's plenty to see inside as well, with four stories of books and plenty of comfy, worn chairs and couches scattered throughout. Closest Tube station: Piccadilly

Cooks for Books boasts a kitchen in the back. Rosa Kumar for Lonely Planet

Books for Cooks

4 Blenheim Cres, Notting Hill, London

This is exactly what it sounds like: a bookshop dealing exclusively with cookbooks and books about food - Books for Cooks is definitely the place to go if you really need a specific recipe for a Peruvian stew! There’s a kitchen down the back from where you can order lunch, and every couple of days a new starter and main are put on offer, using recipes that are randomly selected from one of the books on the shelves. What better place to pick up your cookbooks than a shop that actually tests them for you? Closest Tube station: Ladbroke Grove

Lutyens & Rubinstein

21 Kensington Park Rd, Notting Hill, London

This stunning bookshop in Notting Hill was founded in 2009 by two literary agents, Sarah Lutyens and Felicity Rubinstein – the "flying" literature dangling from the ceiling alone makes this gorgeous building worth the trip. There’s no seating inside the store, but you can take your book to Biscuiteers across the street for some gingerbread, tea and a bit of reading time. Closest Tube station: Westborne Park

Nomad Books. Rosa Kumar for Lonely Planet

Nomad Books

781 Fulham Rd, Fulham, London

A hallway lined with literature connects both sections of this beautiful shop. At the front is a tastefully selected table of books and reading-related gifts, then towards the back of the store lies a children’s paradise, with plenty of reading space and shelves of colorful books and toys. Once everyone has picked out their reads, the cozy oval couch in the children’s section has plenty of room for adults as well. Closest Tube station: Parsons Green

Hurlingham Books

91 Fulham High St, Fulham, London

There are no windows in Hurlingham Books. Well, there are, but they’re covered in books! The warm and welcoming nature of this shop is clear from the moment you walk through the door. Opening hours can occasionally be sporadic, so call before coming in to make sure someone will be there. You may even meet the original owner, Ray Cole, who has opened the doors every morning since 1968. There's very little room in to sit down, but the beautiful 17th-century tavern next door, Eight Bells, will welcome you and your new book purchase with a comfortable seat and a pint. Closest Tube station: Parsons Green

The exterior of John Sandoe Books LTD. Kanel Bulle/Getty Images

John Sandoe

10 Blacklands Terrace, Chelsea, London

Another longstanding bookshop, John Sandoe opened its doors in 1957. To this day, it exists as a labyrinth of affordable books, despite much of the neighborhood being high-end retailers. Inside is littered with framed prints, strategically placed stools and chairs, as well as a huge variety of books. The shop staff's dedication to reading goes beyond the call of standard customer service, as the folks who work here will even hunt down rare and out-of-print editions if you request it. Closest Tube station: Sloane Square

Foster Books

183 Chiswick High Rd, Chiswick, London

Another bookshop established in the 1960s, Foster Books was a longstanding family-run business, though it has since been passed down to a new generation of vetted book-lovers. If you could not tell from the exteriors, this shop specializes in antiquarian books, fine bindings and first editions. The shop also has an extensive website that will show you what books are available to view and purchase in-store. Closest Tube station: Turnham Green