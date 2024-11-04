Looking to check off your holiday gift list? Head to one of London’s many charming winter markets, which pop up all over the city in November and December.

Whether you want to sip mulled wine overlooking the River Thames, browse crafts by local artisans or immerse yourself in all things festive at a huge carnival, we bring you eight of the best Christmas markets in London.

The annual Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park brings a carnival atmosphere to Christmas in London. Dk.J/Shutterstock

1. Enjoy thrill rides and carnival games at Winter Wonderland

London’s biggest winter attraction takes place in the capital’s famous Hyde Park, running for six weeks between November 21 and January 5. Open every day from 10am to 10pm, Winter Wonderland offers more than 150 things to do, from rollercoasters and ice-skating to circus performances and sing-alongs.

For a more low-key visit, make your way to the Scandinavian-themed Market Square. It’s filled with a range of stalls where you can stock up on gifts, snack on waffles or listen to live music under the starlit canopy.

Winter Wonderland is among the more expensive London markets, so be prepared to pay a £7 entrance fee (off-peak entry is free) and additional charges for each of the activities.

Historic Leadenhall Market, located in London's financial district, with its impressive Christmas tree. Shutterstock

2. Admire the beautifully ornate architecture of Leadenhall Market

Dating back to the 14th century, Leadenhall is one of the oldest markets in London. It’s also one of the most stunning — its Victorian wrought iron and glass structure has been carefully preserved, and never looks better than at Christmas, when the shopping arcade sparkles under glimmering lights and an 18ft tree.

A former poultry market, it’s said to be the place where Scrooge sends a boy to buy a turkey for the Cratchit family in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Located in the City of London financial district, Leadenhall will play host to the South London (SoLo) Craft Fairs on November 16 and December 7. The cobbled walkways will be packed with 90 stalls selling handcrafted jewelry, homewares, art and more, as well as free candle-decorating workshops. There will also be a Vintage Furniture Flea on November 24, where you can find mid-century homewares and collectibles.

3. Browse traditional crafts at the Swedish Church’s Christmas Fair

For a taste of classic continental European markets in London, head to the Swedish Church in Marylebone, where the church hall will be transformed from November 22-24 for the annual Christmas fair.

Traders dressed in national costumes sell glassware, textiles, candles and decorations alongside sweets, gingerbread and other baked goods.

Planning tip:There is a £3 entry fee, and you may have to queue at busy times, but once inside, visitors can warm up with some glögg, the Swedish rendition of mulled wine, or drop by the cafe for an open sandwich.

4. Support local LGBTQ+ creatives at Queermas

Returning for its third year, the capital’s leading queer Christmas market will take place on December 8 in the Deptford Lounge community hub in southeast London.

The venue will welcome over 100 queer artists and queer-owned small businesses from around the UK, selling all kinds of artwork including prints, ceramics, zines, sculptures, jewelry, textiles and more.

Planning tip: There’s a £2 fee for entry and the first hour is programmed as a “quiet hour” to accommodate those who prefer a less busy environment.

ICM ceramics market

5. Pick up unique works of art at the Independent Ceramics Market

With three separate events in December, DIY Art Market provides a platform for a diverse group of artists and designers to share their work. The popular ceramics market will take place on December 8 in Peckham’s Unit 8 warehouse space, featuring 150 national and international exhibitors.

You’ll be able to find a vast selection of affordable ceramics, from mugs and tableware to art sculptures and jewelry.

Planning tip: There’s a £2 entry fee, and traders will be serving mulled wine and seasonal snacks to keep you energized during your shopping.

6. Wander the riverside stalls at the Southbank Centre’s Winter Market

The South Bank stretch of the Thames will be lined with traditional alpine-style chalets from November 1 to December 26 for its free annual market. Visitors can shop handmade jewelry, homewares and other gifts from independent craft traders and dine on a variety of tasty street food like truffle burgers, duck wraps and churros.

Follow the outdoor exhibition trail of colorful light installations around the Southbank Centre — with guided tours available on December 5 and 12 — or settle into one of the heated pop-up igloos with a hot toddy to take in the views along the water’s edge.

7. Savor authentic food and performances at the Yokimono Japanese Market

Taking its name from the Japanese term for “good things”, the free Yokimono market in Dalston invites guests to experience the richness of Japanese culture. Held in The Factory from December 6-8, you can peruse a range of authentic food, sweets and tea, such as okonomiyaki (savory pancakes), sushi, fruit mochi and matcha ice cream.

There will also be stalls selling comics, clothing, jewelry, stationery and crafts, all made in Japan or produced by Japanese artists living in London.

There’s a full program of traditional and contemporary music and dance performances, as well as tea ceremonies and demonstrations in bonsai making, kimono dressing and furoshiki (cloth) gift wrapping.

Gingerbread men are among the seasonal treats on offer at London Borough Market. Esther Lim/Shutterstock

8. Taste the seasonal offerings at Borough Market

The culinary institution is a must-visit all year round, but it’s especially lovely at Christmastime, when its historic green arches are adorned with festive garlands, fairy lights and leafy trees. The market extends its hours in December, too, and is open every day up to Christmas Eve.

Go hungry so you can feast on all of the seasonal fare, such as smoked turkey sandwiches, decadent mince pies and warm spiced apple juice. You’ll also be spoiled for gift ideas guaranteed to impress the foodie in your life.

The highlight of Borough Market’s winter calendar is the evening of cheese, which will be held on December 11. Shoppers can hear expert tips on building a delicious cheese board and sample produce from Britain, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.