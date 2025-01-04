First-time visitors to London come with a host of preconceptions: gentlemen in bowler hats, terrible food, equally terrible weather, lots of history, world-famous buildings.

But these clichés are largely unrepresentative of the real London experience. You can still find them if you look hard enough, but you can find anything in London if you look hard enough because there is an entire world of experiences in one city.

London is not just saturated in multiculturalism, but defined by it. People from 270 different countries speak more than 300 languages. In this United Nations of a capital, it wouldn’t be at all unfeasible in the space of 24 hours to eat Ethiopian stew, have a salsa lesson, gaze upon artifacts from ancient Egypt, slurp down Vietnamese pho and listen to an oompah band in a Bavarian beer hall.

This isn’t to say London’s identity is entirely made up of globe-spanning components; it still has uniqueness by the bucketload. The buses really are red, the taxis really are black, and that massive clock by the river really is magnificent. The main attractions are world-class, often incomparably so, and an absolute must-visit on a first-time visit.

What’s worth knowing before going to London is how big and spread out the city is – plan extra time for getting around, and always bring layers and an umbrella for the unpredictable weather. On a first trip, plan to spend 4-5 days to fully experience these highlights and get a taste of the city's character.

Whether you're on your first visit or your 100th, there’s always more to discover in London.

London is served by six airports, though some only receive flights from budget airlines © Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

How to get to London

Most international visitors arrive in London by air, although train travel has experienced a surge in popularity as the carbon impact of air travel is better understood. Long-haul buses are a low-cost option for getting to the capital. Eurostar travels between London and Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Most long-haul flights land at Heathrow. Flights from Europe and the Middle East also land at Gatwick and Stansted. Luton and London Southend service budget airlines only. All airports are connected by train to central London, but only London City Airport and Heathrow are on the London Underground network.

When is the best time to go to London?

The fountains and architecture around Trafalgar Square make it a pretty spot for beginning your exploration of London © Prettyawesome / Shutterstock

Best neighborhoods in London

London is often described as an amalgamation of different villages rather than a single place. Though few of its neighborhoods are remotely village-like, except perhaps Notting Hill and Richmond, it’s certainly true that different parts have different atmospheres, and it can be useful to segment your sightseeing accordingly. Three main, connected neighborhoods – the West End, South Bank and the City of London – sit either side of the River Thames and are the focus of most visits, especially for first-time travelers, but there are plenty of other areas worth exploring.

Top neighborhoods to explore in London

Traditional British food doesn't come better than fish and chips © Dosfotos Dosfotos / Getty Images

Where to eat in London

It’s difficult to imagine a type of food not available in London. There’s literally an A-Z of cuisines to be found across the city. The highest concentration of restaurants is in the West End, ranging from cheap Chinese in Soho to gastronomic wonders in Mayfair. South Bank has plenty of reliable chains and some great gastropubs where food is taken as seriously as the drink. The City buzzes during the week but is a ghost town once the bankers and brokers have headed home for the weekend. Sandwich shops and burger and noodle chains fill in the gaps across the capital and are good for a quick refueling.

Must-try foods in London

When it comes to national cuisine, there are two dishes first-time visitors should try: fish and chips, and curry. Excellent portions of both can be found in east London: Poppie's in Spitalfields serves up stellar fish and chips, and for a heaping helping of curry, head to Brick Lane. Another British classic is roast dinner, traditionally eaten at Sunday lunchtime and consisting of roast meat, potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding (a baked batter cup), all covered in gravy.

Other must-try dishes include:

Traditional English breakfast: A traditional English breakfast is a hearty plate featuring eggs, bacon, sausage, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms and toast.

Bangers and mash: This dish consists of savory sausages served over creamy mashed potatoes, all drizzled with rich, flavorful gravy.

Pie and gravy: Like a single-serve pot pie, it has a flaky pastry crust filled with meats or vegetables and is served with a generous helping of gravy.

Mushy peas: Mushy peas are a common side dish that may seem a strange choice. Though they don’t sound appealing, they are worth a try and add a unique flavor to the meal.

Where to have afternoon tea in London

No visit to London would be complete without a traditional afternoon tea. A simpler version, called ‘cream tea,’ includes your choice of tea (or coffee), scones, jam and cream. Scones in the UK resemble American biscuits, though they’re less buttery and served as a sweet treat.

Try iconic spots like the Ritz, The Langham, or Fortnum and Mason for a more lavish afternoon tea affair with finger sandwiches, cakes and scones. Here, the experience is as much about the elegant atmosphere as it is about the food, so be prepared for a higher price.

A guide to London's food halls and markets

Drink in some history at one of London's centuries-old pubs © FUTURE LIGHT / Getty Images

Where to drink in London

Londoners love to drink, and a classic experience for any first-time visitor is a pint in a pub. You won’t have trouble finding one – they’re literally everywhere – but particularly good ones include Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese (an old Dickens haunt), Ye Olde Mitre and the Lamb Tavern in Leadenhall Market. When it comes to bars and clubs, the West End and east London are best for sheer abundance. Soho is still the undisputed nightlife district, and along with Vauxhall has the best LGBTQI+ venues.

The best rooftop bars in London

With nearly 20 million visitors a year, London has plenty of options for accommodations © Chrispictures / Shutterstock

Where to stay in London

Needing to cater to 19 million visitors a year and rising, London has no shortage of accommodations, from budget hostels to luxurious boutique hotels. For your first time, you’ll want to stay somewhere central. A good budget option is the excellently located SoHostel. For something midrange, try the Haymarket in the heart of the West End. If money is no concern, you might as well head straight for the Ritz.

20 best free things to do in London

The best way to get around London is on the Tube, the world's oldest metro system © Matthew Williams-Ellis / Getty Images

Public transportation in London

London has many modes of transportation for getting around the city. Walking is the best way to take in its 2000 years of history, but you can’t visit without using the London Underground, commonly known as the Tube. The first of its kind in the world when it opened in 1863, the Tube is the quickest way to get around London. Buses give the feet a break and offer good views but can be slow. Taxis are expensive unless you're splitting a fare with a group. Boat services operate on the Thames throughout central London and down to Greenwich, providing a whole different perspective on the city.

How to use London’s Oyster Card

It’s easy to get around London using a contactless credit or debit card or even Apple Pay, Google Pay or an Oyster card. Both options allow pay-as-you-go travel and cost less than paper tickets. They also have daily and weekly limits to prevent spending more than necessary. Tap your device or card on the yellow reader at the start and end of a journey to ensure the correct fare is charged. The only exception to this is the bus and tram network that requires customers to tap at the start of the journey and not the end.

The Oyster card offers convenient access to London’s public transport network, including the Tube, DLR (Docklands Light Rail) and London Overground. When using a contactless credit or debit card from abroad, check for possible extra costs like foreign transaction fees.

For those who prefer planning ahead, a Visitor Oyster card is a great idea, especially for those on a budget. You can save up to £150 at select restaurants, shops, and attractions just by showing the card when paying. The Visitor Oyster card can only be prepurchased and delivered via mail. Only standard Oyster cards are available in London. For all available discounts, download this brochure.

How to get around in London

London is generally safe, but as in any big city, it's worth taking a few precautions © Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Is London safe to visit?

London is one of the world’s safest and most tolerant cities, though as with any large city, crime isn’t unheard of. Pickpockets operate on the Tube and in other busy places, so keep valuables within view and out of easy reach in pubs, bars and restaurants. Phone snatching happens, so be aware if you’re texting or posting a picture on the street. The phone number for emergencies is 999 (or 101 for non-emergencies, such as reporting a stolen bag).

Best things to do with kids in London

Etiquette in London

Tipping: A service charge is often included on the bill for meals at sit-down restaurants. Tipping is not required or expected anywhere in the UK. If you would like to give service workers a little extra, do so in cash.

Escalators: Always stand on the right and walk on the left (a Londoner will "helpfully" remind you if you forget).

Waiting in line: As with the rest of the country, queuing is a sacred social custom, so fall in line.

Social interaction: It’s unusual for strangers to start conversations with one another on public transport. Londoners tend to keep themselves to themselves, though they are generally approachable if you need directions somewhere.

London dos and don’ts

When the sun comes out, so do Londoners to enjoy a picnic in the park © Maremagnum / Getty Images

What to pack for a trip to London

Contrary to what you might have heard, it doesn’t rain all the time in London, or even most of the time. Winters tend to be cool and gray (snow is uncommon), while summers are warm and sunny-ish with temperatures averaging 72°F (22°C). Layers are key to a successful London wardrobe. And something waterproof. Because it just might rain.

For going out, London strikes a balance between casual and stylish, with an overall relaxed approach to dress codes. Most venues have no strict attire requirement, but upscale restaurants or exclusive spots may expect men to wear a jacket, and sports shoes might not be appropriate. While Londoners favor a polished yet comfortable look, wearing sweats out and about might feel a bit out of place.

Top 10 parks in London

Advance planning is essential

It’s best to book in advance where possible, to avoid long lines or disappointment. If there’s a particular restaurant you want to eat in, reserve a table – in central London, every night is Saturday night. The same goes for major, paid-for attractions, including the London Eye, Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London. Booking online can often knock a few pounds off the entry price. It’s possible to find last-minute tickets for certain theater shows, but there’s no guarantee, so buy those in advance too, using a reputable service like TKTS or the TodayTix app.

Must-see sights in London for first-time visitors

There is so much to see and do in this UK city that choosing where to start can be overwhelming. However, if you are visiting London for the first time, there are several must-see attractions that you shouldn't miss. These include the historic Tower of London, which is nearly 1,000 years old and rich with the city's royal history, including the Crown Jewels. Nearby, Buckingham Palace is another highlight, especially during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Next, check out the iconic clock tower, Big Ben, followed by the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Don’t forget to visit Westminster Abbey, a beautiful church filled with various architectural styles where many royal events have taken place, such as royal weddings and the coronation of King Charles.

A walk through the South Bank or a river cruise on the Thames leads to the London Eye, the enormous observation wheel offering amazing panoramic city views. It’s best experienced on a clear day, but the aerial perspective is impressive even in cloudy weather. The vibrant South Bank area is full of street performers, food markets, and stunning views of St. Paul’s Cathedral across the river.

While in the area, contemporary art lovers will enjoy the Tate Modern. For those who also enjoy historic art and culture, the British Museum should be high on the bucket list. Housing over eight million works, from the Rosetta Stone to the Elgin Marbles, it provides an extraordinary insight into global history – all for free.

After exploring these cultural highlights, take a stroll to Trafalgar Square, a vibrant public space featuring the famous Nelson's Column and the National Gallery. It’s a great spot to soak in the atmosphere, and is often filled with street performers and art displays. Early risers should head to the square around 7 a.m. on weekdays to see the hawks and their handlers, who patrol the area to deter pigeons.

In addition to the impressive offerings at these museums, saving money and budgeting is easy with these free attractions. Hyde Park, one of London’s largest and most beloved green spaces, is stunning for leisurely walks, paddleboat rentals on the Serpentine, or simply relaxing and people-watching. Then, head over to the Natural History Museum or the Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington for even more education and cultural opportunities.

17 of the best things to do in London

