Welcome to London
One of the world's most visited cities, London has something for everyone: from history and culture to fine food and good times.
Time Travel
Immersed in history, London's rich seams of eye-opening antiquity are everywhere. The city's buildings are striking milestones in a unique and beguiling biography, and a great many of them – the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben – are instantly recognisable landmarks. There’s more than enough innovation (the Shard, the Tate Modern extension, the planned Garden Bridge) to put a crackle in the air, but it never drowns out London’s seasoned, centuries-old narrative. Architectural grandeur rises up all around you in the West End, ancient remains dot the City and charming pubs punctuate the historic quarters, leafy suburbs and river banks. Take your pick.
Art & Culture
A tireless innovator of art and culture, London is a city of ideas and the imagination. Londoners have always been fiercely independent thinkers (and critics), but until not so long ago people were suspicious of anything they considered avant-garde. That’s in the past now, and the city’s creative milieu is streaked with left-field attitude, whether it's theatrical innovation, contemporary art, pioneering music, writing, poetry, architecture or design. Food is another creative arena that has become a tireless obsession in certain circles.
Diversity
This city is deeply multicultural, with one in three Londoners foreign-born, representing 270 nationalities and 300 tongues. Britain may have voted for Brexit (although the majority of Londoners didn't), but for now London remains one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities, and diversity infuses daily life, food, music and fashion. It even penetrates intrinsically British institutions; the British Museum and Victoria & Albert Museum have collections as varied as they are magnificent, while the flavours at centuries-old Borough Market run the full global gourmet spectrum.
A Tale of Two Cities
London is as much about wide-open vistas and leafy landscape escapes as it is high-density, sight-packed urban exploration. Central London is where the major museums, galleries and most iconic sights congregate, but visit Hampstead Heath or the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to flee the crowds and frolic in wide open green expanses. You can also venture further out to Kew Gardens, Richmond or Hampton Court Palace for beautiful panoramas of riverside London followed by a pint in a quiet waterside pub.
Top experiences in London
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Marcella in Greenwich & South LondonItalian
-
Hook Camden Town in North LondonFish & Chips
-
JRC Global Buffet in LondonAsian
-
Padella in The South BankItalian
-
Foxlow in Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & SpitalfieldsSteak
-
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Kensington & Hyde ParkModern British
-
May the Fifteenth in Greenwich & South LondonModern European
-
Koi Ramen Bar in Greenwich & South LondonNoodles
-
Tom’s Kitchen in Kensington & Hyde ParkModern European
-
Glasshouse in Richmond, Kew & Hampton CourtModern European
Recent articles
London activities
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, Bath from London incl Entry Fees
Depart from London and travel out of the city in your air-conditioned coach toward the majestic Windsor Castle. Home of the British Royal Family for 900 years, and location for the 2018 Royal Wedding, Windsor is the world's largest and oldest occupied castle and widely considered one of England’s finest. Explore the lavishly-decorated State Apartments and St George's Chapel with your guide and hear of the castle’s fascinating history and heritage.Continue on through the rolling green Wiltshire landscape to Stonehenge, a collection of stones dragged to this lonely plain near Salisbury 5,000 years ago. This ancient stone circle is still a place of strong spiritual significance, and continues to capture the imagination of the many visitors it welcomes each year. Why the stones were placed here and what purpose they served remains a mystery though, so wander around the site at your leisure and decide for yourself why these age-old rocks have found themselves here. Take a look around the visitors’ center and learn the history of this ancient, mysterious site. During your visit enjoy a free interactive map and VOX personal headset that is exclusive to this tour.Next, hop back in your coach and continue onward to Bath, famous for its elegant Georgian architecture and widely considered one of England’s prettiest cities. Follow your guide on a panoramic tour of Bath and be enchanted by the town's beautiful streets and alleyways, capturing the sites on camera as you go. You'll see Bath Abbey and the much-photographed Pulteney Bridge, modeled on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence. During the tour, you will see the city’s famous Roman Baths — the best preserved Roman spa from the ancient world.At the end of your time in Bath, travel back to London’s Victoria Coach Station where your day trip concludes.
The Original London Sightseeing Bus Tour with River Cruise
Redeem your voucher, ride around London aboard your spacious open-top double-decker bus and enjoy the flexibility to plan your day exactly how you like. Your London sightseeing ticket can be used on three tour routes — red, yellow or blue — as well as the transport links: black, green and purple. Tour routes are great options, with entertaining commentary for all ages plus children’s activity packs.Your ticket also includes a hop-on, hop-off Thames River cruise and three walking tours – all of which take place daily. See Itinerary for details.Tour – Red Route:Discover top city highlights in central London with full audio commentary throughout. Stay on board for the full loop (approx two hours), or hop on and off at your leisure at any of these stops:Madam Tussauds, London Planetarium, Regent’s Park, Oxford Street, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus and Eros Statue, Leicester Square, the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column and Trafalgar Square, Horse Guard’s Parade, Downing Street, Big Ben and Houses of Parliament, Lambeth Palace, Imperial War Museum, London Aquarium, London Eye, South Bank Arts Centre, BFI Imax Cinema, Covent Garden, Fleet Street, St Paul’s Cathedral, Monument, London Bridge, London Dungeon, Tower Bridge, Tower of London, Shakespeare’s Globe, Tate Gallery Bankside, Millennium Bridge, Catamaran Cruisers, Sherlock Holmes Pub, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park and Speakers’ Corner.Tour – Yellow Route:Explore central London with a live guide. Stay on board for the full loop (approx two hours), or hop on or off at any of the stops. The route includes all stops mentioned on the Red Route except Madam Tussauds, London Planetarium, Regent’s Park, Oxford Street and Regent Street. These attractions are replaced with the Ritz Hotel, Royal Academy of Arts and Fortnum and Mason.Tour – Blue Route:Discover London’s museums and shopping districts and enjoy comprehensive audio commentary throughout. Stay on board for the full loop (approx two hours) or hop on and off at any of the stops:Kensington Palace, Baden-Powell House, Natural History Museum, Science Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, Brompton Oratory, Harrods, Knightsbridge, Harvey Nichols, Hyde Park, Ritz Hotel, Piccadilly Circus, Shaftsbury Avenue, British Museum, Russell Square, Wellington Museum, Royal Albert Hall, Albert Memorial, Kensington High Street and Princess Diana Memorial Fountain.
London Eye Skip-the-Line Ticket with 4D Experience
The Coca-Cola London Eye soars 443 feet (135 meters) into the sky and views stretching 25 miles (40 kilometers) in every direction. Since opening at the turn of the century, it has been used as a backdrop in countless films and is loved by Britons and visitors alike. More than 3.5 million people a year have ridden the London Eye (an average of 10,000 a day). Skip the Line: London Eye Tickets are the fastest way to the sky! Check in just 15 minutes before your flight and avoiding the majority of the queue with fast track priority access. The tickets are pre-paid, for fast, hassle-free entry and you can board any flight on your chosen day. Price includes standard ticket price plus fast-track fee.Pay a little more and you could save a lot of time! At weekends, during Bank Holidays and during school holidays the London Eye is at its most popular. London Eye: Skip the Line Tickets allow priority boarding and include a complimentary mini-guide for adults and an in-flight kids' pack for children.Each London Eye capsule holds up to 25 passengers comfortably. All capsules are fully air-conditioned and rotate on a special device designed to keep everyone upright as the wheel makes a slow but progressive revolution.If you wish to see the 4D Experience beforehand, we recommend you arrive 30-40 minutes before your visit time. Alternately visit at your leisure afterwards.
Tower of London Ticket with Crown Jewels and Beefeater Tour
Make your own way to the Tower of London on the banks of the Thames River. With your entrance ticket, Bypass the long lines at the main ticket office, and head through the group entrance and security into this imposing palace-fortress.Built by William the Conqueror in 1066, the Tower has a dark 1,000-year history as a royal palace, prison and execution place, as well as a royal mint and armoury. Today, it still stores the British monarch’s Crown Jewels, just as it has done since 1303.Once inside, explore independently or choose to take an optional audio-guided tour (own expense) or complimentary tour led by a Yeoman Warder or ‘Beefeater’, one of the ceremonial guards. The 1-hour Yeoman-led tours leave from inside the entrance every 30 minutes until the mid-afternoon, and offer a compelling insight into the tower’s history and sites. See the brooding ravens as you walk around and be swept up by the grim but fascinating stories of the turrets, chambers and buildings around you. Visit the main, White Tower, to see its Royal Armouries exhibits, and enter the Bloody Tower, reputed to be where the ‘Princes in the Tower’ were murdered by an unknown hand in around 1483.See Traitors’ Gate, through which the arrested Anne Boleyn was brought by boat from the Thames River. Then, walk to Tower Green where she was beheaded in 1536 on the orders of Henry VII, and where a string of monarchs and traitors also met a grisly end.Step back to Tudor times at the Medieval Palace, where recreated medieval interiors detail comfortable lifestyles of Tudor monarchs such as Henry VIII, and stretch your legs with a Wall Walk, strolling along the massive encircling walls to discover more sites. Lastly, don’t miss the Crown Jewels, the royal regalia and gems that symbolize the British monarchy. Join the separate queue to gaze at these sparkling exhibits, including St Edward’s Crown, used at coronations since 1661, and the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond, the 105.6-carat diamond given to Queen Victoria in 1849.Having explored as much as you wish, take your leave and make your own way back home or to your hotel.Royal Palaces Pass UpgradeWant to uncover more of London’s fascinating royal history? Then, upgrade to a Royal Palaces Pass that gives you a priority entrance ticket to the Tower of London together with admission to London’s Hampton Court Palace and gardens, and Kensington Palace, the former royal home of Queen Victoria and Princess Diana.Your Royal Palaces Pass entitles you to one visit to each of the three attractions and is valid for two years, so you’ll have plenty of freedom to experience each site and discover its enthralling past at your leisure.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter
Board a double-decker bus in central London and drive 17 miles (27 km) northwest to the English borough of Hertfordshire. Arrive in the town of Watford, home to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where you'll witness the legendary Harry Potter film series come to life.Set off independently to explore the real sets used in these iconic movies. Imagine walking side-by-side with Harry, Ron and Hermione as you explore the Great Hall, view Dumbledore's office and stroll down Diagon Alley, featuring the storefronts of Ollivanders wand shop, Flourish and Blotts, the Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, Gringotts Wizarding Bank and Eeylops Owl Emporium.Admire the costumes and props used by Harry and his counterparts, and learn about the special effects and makeup that brought magical characters such as Dobby and the Death Eaters to life. Remember to bring your camera — there are exciting photo opportunities around every corner.Cap your visit at Platform 9 ¾, where you can get a glimpse into how some the film’s most iconic scenes were created. Pose with a luggage trolley as it disappears through the platform wall, and get up close to the original Hogwarts Express steam engine. Marvel as steam billows from the 78-year-old engine and admire the platform’s glass roof, yellow brick walls and luggage racks.On your drive back to London, sit back and reminisce on your fantastic day in the magical world of Harry Potter.TM & © 2012 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights © JKR.
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, and Bath with Pub Lunch in Lacock
Start with a pickup in central London, and travel out of the city to visit majestic Windsor Castle. Be one of the first visitors of the day, and beat the crowds as you explore the elegant State Apartments and St George’s Chapel with your guide. The castle is one of the Queen’s weekend retreats, and is the perfect place to experience some 900 years of pageantry at your own pace. Continue onward to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge, one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the world. Stonehenge is thought to date back nearly 5,000 years, and very little is known of its origins. Was it a place of pagan sun worship? Could it have been an ancient burial ground? Decide for yourself as you explore the site. Your next stop is the pretty village of Lacock, one of the most picturesque settings in the country. Lacock dates back to Saxon times, and has been used more recently as the setting for movies and television dramas such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Take the weight off your feet and sit down for lunch at the George, a traditional English pub built in the 14th century. On rare occasions, when the George is closed, a carefully selected alternative pub may be visited for lunch instead.Continue to your final stop in the charming Georgian city of Bath, once home to the famous British author Jane Austen. Start the visit with a coach tour of the city, and see top Bath attractions such as Pulteney Bridge and the Royal Crescent as well as the honey-colored Georgian architecture for which the city is famed. After getting your bearings, set off on a short stroll with your guide and scout out the Roman Baths and beautiful Bath Abbey. Walk around the city’s cobbled streets, shop for souvenirs and take time to pose for photos in front of the beautiful buildings. Please note: on busy days, this tour may operate in reverse order and visit Bath first.