Aerial view of Kansas City skyline at dusk, viewed from Penn Valley Park. Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri. 1494968398

With its fiery barbecues (100-plus joints smoke it up), bubbling fountains (more than 200; on par with Rome) and blaring jazz, Kansas City is one of America's most appealing cities. It's certainly a don't-miss Great Plains highlight with world-class museums and quirky art-filled neighborhoods that jostle for your attention. You can easily run aground for several days as you tune into the local vibe.

  • The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

    National WWI Museum

    Kansas City

    Enter this impressive modern museum on a glass walkway over a field of red poppies, the symbol of remembrance of WWI. Through detailed and engaging…

  • The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

    Kansas City

    Giant badminton shuttlecocks (the building represents the net) surround this encyclopedic museum, which has standout European painting, photography and…

  • 1488699024 Kansas City, MO, USA November 3 Bronze sculptures stand in their positions, honoring the baseball greats of the pre-Jackie Robinson days at the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City, Missouri

    Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

    Kansas City

    This comprehensive museum covers the lesser-known history of African American teams, such as the KC Monarchs and New York Black Yankees, that flourished…

  • "Bloch Fountain in front of Union Station, Kansas City, MO" 171309094 "Clear Sky, Architecture And Buildings, Architecture Backgrounds, Building Exterior, Built Structure, City, Dusk, Famous Place, Fountain, Horizontal, Kansas, Kansas City - Missouri, Landmarks, Local Landmark, Midwest USA, Missouri, Nobody, Outdoors, Reflection, Sunset, Travel Locations, Twilight, USA, Union Station - Kansas City", Urban Scene, Water, Water Surface

    Union Station

    Kansas City

    Opened in 1914, KC's Union Station is a sublime example of the magnificent architecture that once was the hallmark of American train stations. Today it…

  • Kansas City, KS - July 31, 2023: Kayak and canoes at Kaw Point Park, confluence of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers, with a cityscape of Kansas City, MO. 1614618021 afternoon, boating, confluence, editorial, illustrative, kansas city, kansas river, kaw point, kaw river, landscape, park, shore, trip, vacation

    Kaw Point Park

    Kansas City

    A hidden-in-plain-sight park with an important history: Kaw Point is where the Kansas River flows into the Missouri River. Lewis and Clark stopped here in…

  • J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain, by Henri-L 155781506 By Henri-léon Gréber, Country Club Plaza, Dragon, Horse, J C Nichols Memorial Fountain, Midwest USA, Missouri, Park Metropolitan, Sculpture, Tower, Town Square, USA, heartland, public art

    Country Club Plaza

    Kansas City

    Built in the 1920s, this posh commercial district (centered on Broadway and 47th St) boasts finely detailed, sumptuous Spanish architecture. It’s rich…

  • American Jazz Museum

    American Jazz Museum

    Kansas City

    Learn about different jazz styles, rhythms, instruments and musicians – including Kansas City native Charlie Parker – at this interactive museum, at the…

  • College Basketball Experience

    College Basketball Experience

    Kansas City

    Really a gussied-up basketball hall of fame, this interactive (and entirely overstimulating) exhibition lets you try free throws or pretend you're an…

