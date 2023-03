Built in the 1920s, this posh commercial district (centered on Broadway and 47th St) boasts finely detailed, sumptuous Spanish architecture. It’s rich with public art and sculptures – look for the walking-tour brochure at the info center (4750 Broadway) and check out, at the very least, the Spanish Bullfight Mural (Central St) and the Fountain of Neptune (47th St and Wornall Rd).