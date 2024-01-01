American Jazz Museum

Learn about different jazz styles, rhythms, instruments and musicians – including Kansas City native Charlie Parker – at this interactive museum, at the heart of the city's 1920s African American neighborhood. It's part of the Museums at 18th & Vine complex. There are live performances many weekend evenings.
