American Jazz Museum

Kansas City

LoginSave

Learn about different jazz styles, rhythms, instruments and musicians – including Kansas City native Charlie Parker – at this interactive museum, at the heart of the city's 1920s African American neighborhood. It's part of the Museums at 18th & Vine complex. There are live performances many weekend evenings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fall colors surround the former home of US President Harry Truman in Independence, Missouri.

    Truman Home

    7.5 MILES

    See the simple life Harry (1884–1972) and Bess (1885–1982) lived in this basic but charming wood house. It's furnished with their original belongings and…

  • The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

    National WWI Museum

    1.44 MILES

    Enter this impressive modern museum on a glass walkway over a field of red poppies, the symbol of remembrance of WWI. Through detailed and engaging…

  • The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

    3.33 MILES

    Giant badminton shuttlecocks (the building represents the net) surround this encyclopedic museum, which has standout European painting, photography and…

  • 1488699024 Kansas City, MO, USA November 3 Bronze sculptures stand in their positions, honoring the baseball greats of the pre-Jackie Robinson days at the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City, Missouri

    Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

    0.01 MILES

    This comprehensive museum covers the lesser-known history of African American teams, such as the KC Monarchs and New York Black Yankees, that flourished…

  • "Bloch Fountain in front of Union Station, Kansas City, MO" 171309094 "Clear Sky, Architecture And Buildings, Architecture Backgrounds, Building Exterior, Built Structure, City, Dusk, Famous Place, Fountain, Horizontal, Kansas, Kansas City - Missouri, Landmarks, Local Landmark, Midwest USA, Missouri, Nobody, Outdoors, Reflection, Sunset, Travel Locations, Twilight, USA, Union Station - Kansas City", Urban Scene, Water, Water Surface

    Union Station

    1.29 MILES

    Opened in 1914, KC's Union Station is a sublime example of the magnificent architecture that once was the hallmark of American train stations. Today it…

  • Kansas City, KS - July 31, 2023: Kayak and canoes at Kaw Point Park, confluence of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers, with a cityscape of Kansas City, MO. 1614618021 afternoon, boating, confluence, editorial, illustrative, kansas city, kansas river, kaw point, kaw river, landscape, park, shore, trip, vacation

    Kaw Point Park

    3.06 MILES

    A hidden-in-plain-sight park with an important history: Kaw Point is where the Kansas River flows into the Missouri River. Lewis and Clark stopped here in…

  • J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain, by Henri-L 155781506 By Henri-léon Gréber, Country Club Plaza, Dragon, Horse, J C Nichols Memorial Fountain, Midwest USA, Missouri, Park Metropolitan, Sculpture, Tower, Town Square, USA, heartland, public art

    Country Club Plaza

    3.75 MILES

    Built in the 1920s, this posh commercial district (centered on Broadway and 47th St) boasts finely detailed, sumptuous Spanish architecture. It’s rich…

  • Truman Presidential Museum & Library

    Truman Presidential Museum & Library

    7.65 MILES

    There are thousands of objects, including the famous 'The Buck Stops Here!' sign, from the man who led the US through one of its most tumultuous eras…

View more attractions

Nearby Kansas City attractions

1. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

0.01 MILES

This comprehensive museum covers the lesser-known history of African American teams, such as the KC Monarchs and New York Black Yankees, that flourished…

2. College Basketball Experience

1.02 MILES

Really a gussied-up basketball hall of fame, this interactive (and entirely overstimulating) exhibition lets you try free throws or pretend you're an…

3. Union Station

1.29 MILES

Opened in 1914, KC's Union Station is a sublime example of the magnificent architecture that once was the hallmark of American train stations. Today it…

4. National WWI Museum

1.44 MILES

Enter this impressive modern museum on a glass walkway over a field of red poppies, the symbol of remembrance of WWI. Through detailed and engaging…

5. Arabia Steamboat Museum

1.59 MILES

In River Market, this museum displays 200 tons of salvaged 'treasure' from a riverboat that sank in 1856 (one of hundreds claimed by the Missouri River).

6. Kaw Point Park

3.06 MILES

A hidden-in-plain-sight park with an important history: Kaw Point is where the Kansas River flows into the Missouri River. Lewis and Clark stopped here in…

7. Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

3.33 MILES

Near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Country Club Plaza, this museum is small and edgy with rotating exhibitions. The cafe is excellent.

8. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

3.33 MILES

Giant badminton shuttlecocks (the building represents the net) surround this encyclopedic museum, which has standout European painting, photography and…