Opened in 1914, KC's Union Station is a sublime example of the magnificent architecture that once was the hallmark of American train stations. Today it has been beautifully renovated and houses an array of attractions as well as the station where four Amtrak trains stop daily. There's Science City, an interactive museum devoted to just that, plus a planetarium, shops, a performance venue, a train museum and a huge, free model train exhibit that draws mobs at Christmas.