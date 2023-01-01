Truman Home

See the simple life Harry (1884–1972) and Bess (1885–1982) lived in this basic but charming wood house. It's furnished with their original belongings and you fully expect the couple to wander out and say hello. The former president lived here from 1919 to 1972 and in retirement entertained visiting dignitaries in his strictly pedestrian front room. He's said to have hoped none of the callers would linger more than 30 minutes. Tour tickets are distributed at the visitor center.