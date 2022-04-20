Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Universal Images Group
Portobello Market, the Design Museum, historic cinemas, niche collections, canal-side charms, superb pubs and clubs, swish parkland and grand mansions, imposing churches, intriguing Victorian bone-yards, diverse shopping and ethnic eats all make Notting Hill and West London an eclectic must-see.
Notting Hill & West London
Lovely on a warm summer's day, Portobello Road Market is an iconic London attraction with an eclectic mix of street food, fruit and veg, antiques, curios,…
Notting Hill & West London
This ambitious shrine to nostalgia is the brainchild of consumer historian and enthusiast Robert Opie, who has amassed advertising memorabilia and…
Notting Hill & West London
Relocated from its former Thames location to a stunning new £83-million home by Holland Park, this slick museum is dedicated to design's role in everyday…
Notting Hill & West London
Within glorious stumbling distance of the Thames, this summer home of the bishops of London from 704 to 1975 is a lovely blend of architectural styles…
Notting Hill & West London
The UK's sole cemetery owned by the Crown, this atmospheric 19th-century, 16-hectare boneyard's most famous denizen may be suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst,…
Notting Hill & West London
Sitting on a quiet street just west of Holland Park and designed in 1866 by George Aitchison, Leighton House was home to the eponymous Frederic, Lord…
Notting Hill & West London
Formerly known as Linley Sambourne House, 18 Stafford Terrace, tucked away behind Kensington High St, was the home of Punch cartoonist and amateur…
Notting Hill & West London
A convent was established here in 1903, near the site of the Tyburn Tree gallows, and a closed order of Benedictine sisters still forms a community here…
Festivals & EventsCanceled by coronavirus, London's famous Notting Hill Carnival is moving online
Aug 10, 2020 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Notting Hill & West London with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Pocket London $14.99
England $24.99
London $24.99