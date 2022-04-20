Notting Hill & West London

Portobello Road Market, London, UK

Portobello Market, the Design Museum, historic cinemas, niche collections, canal-side charms, superb pubs and clubs, swish parkland and grand mansions, imposing churches, intriguing Victorian bone-yards, diverse shopping and ethnic eats all make Notting Hill and West London an eclectic must-see.

  Portobello Road Market

    Portobello Road Market

    Notting Hill & West London

    Lovely on a warm summer's day, Portobello Road Market is an iconic London attraction with an eclectic mix of street food, fruit and veg, antiques, curios,…

  • The exterior of the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising.

    Museum of Brands

    Notting Hill & West London

    This ambitious shrine to nostalgia is the brainchild of consumer historian and enthusiast Robert Opie, who has amassed advertising memorabilia and…

  • Design Museum

    Design Museum

    Notting Hill & West London

    Relocated from its former Thames location to a stunning new £83-million home by Holland Park, this slick museum is dedicated to design's role in everyday…

  • Fulham Palace.

    Fulham Palace

    Notting Hill & West London

    Within glorious stumbling distance of the Thames, this summer home of the bishops of London from 704 to 1975 is a lovely blend of architectural styles…

  • Brompton Cemetery

    Brompton Cemetery

    Notting Hill & West London

    The UK's sole cemetery owned by the Crown, this atmospheric 19th-century, 16-hectare boneyard's most famous denizen may be suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst,…

  • The outside of Leighton House Museum

    Leighton House

    Notting Hill & West London

    Sitting on a quiet street just west of Holland Park and designed in 1866 by George Aitchison, Leighton House was home to the eponymous Frederic, Lord…

  • The outside of 18 Stafford Terrace

    18 Stafford Terrace

    Notting Hill & West London

    Formerly known as Linley Sambourne House, 18 Stafford Terrace, tucked away behind Kensington High St, was the home of Punch cartoonist and amateur…

  • The outside of Tyburn Covent

    Tyburn Convent

    Notting Hill & West London

    A convent was established here in 1903, near the site of the Tyburn Tree gallows, and a closed order of Benedictine sisters still forms a community here…

London, United KIngdom - August 29, 2016: Notting Hill Carnival. The Notting Hill Carnival is world famous, with many competing groups dancing through the streets of Notting Hill in London.

Festivals & Events

Canceled by coronavirus, London's famous Notting Hill Carnival is moving online

Aug 10, 2020 • 2 min read

