Lovely on a warm summer's day, Portobello Road Market is an iconic London attraction with an eclectic mix of street food, fruit and veg, antiques, curios, collectables, fashion and trinkets. The shops along Portobello Rd open daily and the fruit-and-veg stalls (from Elgin Cres to Talbot Rd) only close on Sunday. But while some antique stalls operate on Friday, the busiest day by far is Saturday, when antique dealers set up shop (from Chepstow Villas to Elgin Cres).

Saturday is also when the fashion market (beneath Westway, from Portobello to Ladbroke Rds) is in full swing – although you can also browse for fashion on Friday and Sunday.

Among the vintage and ‘first-hand’ fashion stalls of Westway, you’ll also find accessories, shoes, jewellery, soul/funk CDs and collectable vinyl. The more upmarket Portobello Green Arcade is home to some edgy clothing and jewellery designers. Acklam Village Market under the Westway is a popular weekend street-food market with snacks from across the globe, a bar and music.

Towards the north end of Portobello Road, Golborne Rd is famous for vintage furniture, clothes shops, delis, a Portuguese patisserie and and an assortment of hip cafes.

Not all vendors along Portobello Road accept credit cards, so bring cash.