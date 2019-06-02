Museum of Brands

Top choice in Notting Hill & West London

The exterior of the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising.

This ambitious shrine to nostalgia is the brainchild of consumer historian and enthusiast Robert Opie, who has amassed advertising memorabilia and packaging since his teenage years. Arranged as a winding time tunnel leading from Victorian times up to the here and now, you'll pass by Monopoly sets, the first appearances of Mickey Mouse and Disney, a primitive version of Cluedo, Teazie-Weazie powder shampoo, radios and TVs, plus ephemera celebrating pop-culture sensations such as the Fab Four, Mork and Mindy, Star Wars, Star Trek, Buzz Lightyear, Pokemon, the Simpsons et al.

An annual adult ticket is £17. The museum also has a cafe at the rear and an excellent shop. See the website for details on exhibitions, talks and masterclasses at the museum.

