Formerly known as Linley Sambourne House, 18 Stafford Terrace, tucked away behind Kensington High St, was the home of Punch cartoonist and amateur photographer Linley Sambourne and his wife Marion from 1875 to 1914. What you see is pretty much the typical home of a comfortable middle-class Victorian family, with dark wood, Turkish carpets and sumptuous stained glass throughout. You can visit some nine rooms by 75-minute guided morning tours (costumed on Saturdays; adult/child £20/free) or by self-guided visits in the afternoons.

Evening costume tours (held only on select nights in October and November; adult/child £20/free), with actors performing characters from the house, heighten the atmosphere.