A delightful collection of manicured lawns, tree-shaded avenues and basins immediately west of Hyde Park, the picturesque expanse of Kensington Gardens is technically part of Kensington Palace, located in the far west of the gardens. The large Round Pond in front of the palace is enjoyable to amble around, and also worth a look are the lovely fountains in the Italian Gardens, believed to be a gift from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria; they are now the venue of a cafe.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground, in the northwest corner of the gardens, has some pretty ambitious attractions for children. Next to the playground stands the delightful Elfin Oak, a 900-year-old tree stump carved with elves, gnomes, witches and small creatures. To the east, George Frampton’s celebrated Peter Pan statue is close to the lake, while the opulent and elaborate Albert Memorial pokes into the sky south of Kensington Gardens, facing the Royal Albert Hall.