Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain

Dedicated to the late Princess of Wales, this memorial fountain was envisaged by the designer Kathryn Gustafson as a ‘moat without a castle’, draped ‘like a necklace’ around the southwestern edge of Hyde Park near the Serpentine Bridge. The circular double stream is composed of 545 pieces of Cornish granite, its waters drawn from a chalk aquifer more than 100m below ground. The memorial has a wheelchair-accessible pathway.

Fans of Princess Diana can click on The Royal Parks website and download a map of the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Walk, a 7-mile walk (marked out by 90 plaques on the ground) through Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, Green Park and St James's Park.