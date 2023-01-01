Serpentine Gallery

This gallery is one of London’s most important contemporary-art galleries. Damien Hirst, Andreas Gursky, Louise Bourgeois, Gabriel Orozco, Tomoko Takahashi and Jeff Koons have all exhibited here. A leading architect (who has never built in the UK) is annually commissioned to build a new ‘Summer Pavilion’ nearby, open from June to October. The galleries run a full program of readings, talks and workshops. Sister space the Serpentine Sackler Gallery, designed by Zaha Hadid, is a few minutes away over the bridge.