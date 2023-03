The elegant, ornamental Italian Gardens, believed to be a gift from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria, sit at the head of the Long Water, connecting Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Come here in spring for a glorious collection of tulips and photo ops galore among the fountains. The large statue overlooking the ponds is of Edward Jenner, creator of the smallpox vaccine. A cafe stands just north of the water gardens, by Queen Anne’s Alcove.