Tyburn Convent

A convent was established here in 1903, near the site of the Tyburn Tree gallows, and a closed order of Benedictine sisters still forms a community here. The crypt contains the relics of 105 martyrs, along with paintings commemorating their lives and recording their deaths. Crypt tours run at 10.30am, 3.30pm and 5.30pm (no 5.30pm tour on Thursday; no 10.30am tour on Saturday and Sunday).

As groups can sometimes book the crypt, it can be a good idea to book ahead. The brick building at No 10, next door, is considered by some to be the smallest house in London, with a width of a mere 3ft 6in.