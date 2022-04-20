Richmond, Kew & Hampton Court

To flee London's concrete urban interior and get a look at the city's leafy, riverside complexion – where the crowds thin out, the air is cleaner and the landscapes become increasingly pastoral – make a beeline to Richmond, Kew and Hampton Court. Wander by the river, explore haunted Tudor palaces (Hampton Court), get lost in beautiful Kew Gardens, go deer-spotting in Richmond Park, traipse around Wimbledon Common and down a pint waterside as the sun shimmers on the Thames at sunset.

Explore Richmond, Kew & Hampton Court

  • Kew Gardens

    Where else in London can you size up an 18th-century 10-storey Chinese pagoda and a Japanese gateway while finding yourself among one of the world’s most…

  • Hampton Court Palace

    Built by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey in 1515 but coaxed from him by Henry VIII just before Wolsey (as chancellor) fell from favour, Hampton Court Palace is…

  • L

    London Wetland Centre

    One of Europe’s largest inland wetland projects, this 42-hectare centre run by the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust was transformed from four Victorian…

  • G

    Great Pagoda

    This 49.5m-tall eight-sided pagoda (1762), designed by William Chambers (who designed Somerset House), is one of Kew Gardens' architectural icons. During…

  • H

    Hampton Court Palace Maze

    No one should leave Hampton Court Palace without losing themselves in the 800m-long yew maze, included in entry; those not visiting the palace can enter…

  • Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum

    This ace museum details the history of tennis – from its French precursor jeu de paume (which employed the open hand) to the supersonic serves of today's…

  • R

    Richmond Park

    At almost 1000 hectares (the largest urban parkland in Europe), this park offers everything from formal gardens and ancient oaks to unsurpassed views of…

  • C

    Chiswick House

    Designed by the third Earl of Burlington (1694–1753) – fired up with passion for all things Roman after his grand tour of Italy – this stunner of a neo…

  • H

    Hogarth’s House

    Home between 1749 and 1764 to artist and social commentator William Hogarth, this small house displays his caricatures and engravings, with such works as…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Richmond, Kew & Hampton Court.

