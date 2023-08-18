Mostar

Mostar is the largest city in Hercegovina, with a small but thoroughly enchanting old town centre. At dusk the lights of numerous millhouse restaurants twinkle across gushing streams, narrow Kujundžiluk bustles joyously with trinket sellers and, in between, the Balkans' most celebrated bridge forms a majestic stone arc between medieval towers.

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mostar, Old Bridge

    Stari Most

    Mostar

    The world-famous Stari Most (meaning simply 'Old Bridge') is Mostar's indisputable visual focus. Its pale stone magnificently reflects the golden glow of…

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mostar, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO, Kajtaz residence of the XVIIIe century also called the Turkish house

    Kajtaz House

    Mostar

    Hidden behind tall walls, Mostar's most interesting old house was once the harem (women's) section of a larger homestead built for a 16th-century Turkish…

  • The Partisan Memorial Cemetery in Mostar is located in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was built in 1965 in honor of the Yugoslav Partisans of Mostar who were killed during World War II in Yugoslavia.

    Partisan Memorial Cemetery

    Mostar

    Although this cemetery is sadly neglected and badly vandalised, fans of 20th-century socialist architecture should seek out this magnificent memorial…

  • Koski Mehmed Pasha S Mosque Above The River Neretva

    Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque

    Mostar

    Entered from a gated courtyard, this 1618 mosque (substantially rebuilt after the war) has a dome painted with botanical motifs and punctuated by coloured…

  • Mostar, Muslim-Croat Federation, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Europe

    Muslibegović House

    Mostar

    Ring the bell to be ushered into this walled Ottoman courtyard house, built in the late 17th century and extended in 1871. Its main function today is as…

  • Small stone bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Crooked Bridge

    Mostar

    Built around 1558, this pint-sized bridge crosses the tiny Radobolja River amid a layered series of picturesque millhouse restaurants. The original bridge…

  • Španski trg

    Španski trg

    Mostar

    In the early 1990s, Croat and Bosniak forces bombarded each other into the rubble across a front line that ran along the Bulevar. Even now, several shell…

  • Bišćevića Ćošak

    Bišćevića Ćošak

    Mostar

    Built in 1635, this is one of Mostar's very few traditional Ottoman houses to retain its original appearance, albeit now with trinkets for sale and a…

View of the historic Old Bridge in Mostar. Bosnia and Herzegovina; Shutterstock ID 1959237862; full: 65050; gl: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; netsuite: Stari Most diving; your: Brian Healy 1959237862

Water Sports

Mostar’s Stari Most: a plunge into history

Oct 2, 2023 • 5 min read

