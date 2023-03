Built in 1635, this is one of Mostar's very few traditional Ottoman houses to retain its original appearance, albeit now with trinkets for sale and a fountain made of metal ibrik jugs. Afternoon light pours in through the upstairs balcony room, which juts out over the river and is colourfully furnished with rugs and carved wooden furniture. This is the only room you can enter, but you can peer through the door of another room and of the kitchen below.