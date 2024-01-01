Nesuh-aga Vučijaković Mosque

Mostar

Originally built in 1564, this attractive domed mosque has no set opening hours but its friendly young imam may show you around if he's there. Its alternative name, 'džamija pod lipom', means 'mosque under the lime tree'. A wartime graveyard sprouted next door in the 1990s on the site of buildings destroyed during the conflict.

