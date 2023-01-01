Narona Archaeological Museum

In 1995 archaeologists in Vid made the extraordinary discovery of an Augusteum, a temple dedicated to the cult of the Roman Emperors, built around 10 BC. Along with a simple monochromatic floor mosaic they found 17 marble statues of the Imperial family, all of which had been decapitated when the temple was destroyed in the 4th century. The site is now enclosed within an impressive piece of contemporary architecture, showcasing the temple and other exhibits highlighting the area's history.

Two of the statues (those of Augustus' wife Livia and the later emperor Vespasian) have been reunited with their heads, one of which had been exhibited in Oxford's Ashmolean Museum since its discovery in 1878.

You can also climb up to the museum rooftop for splendid vistas of the region.