A white statue of the Queen of Peace marks the site of the original 1981 visions on the hillside, 2km from central Međugorje. If you're fit you could nip up and back in 20 minutes from the car park, but pilgrims spend an hour or more, contemplating and praying the rosary. The trail is rough rock-studded red earth, but a few walk barefoot in deliberately painful acts of penitence.

After rain the stones get very slippery making the climb potentially difficult. At night the way is lit just enough to make climbing possible…but only just. Access starts up a short cobbled lane between Kraljice Mira 77 and a small church. Sculptures representing the rosary's Joyful Mysteries lead straight to the statue, or you can continue with the Sorrowful Mysteries on a longer loop leading up and over the crest of the hill.