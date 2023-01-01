Erected in 1933 for the 1900th anniversary of Christ's crucifixion, the giant cross on the top of this 520m mountain has been a place of Catholic devotion since well before Međugorje became famous. Although it's marginally more shaded, the climb is tougher than Apparition Hill, taking about 30 minutes to the top; most pilgrims do both. It's lined by 14 bas-relief Stations of the Cross, with a 15th added at the top, representing the resurrection.

The views from the summit are extraordinary, stretching north over Međugorje and west all the way to the Croatian town of Vrgorac.

