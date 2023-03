High above Blagaj and accessible only on foot are the hefty ruins of a powerful medieval fortress. Although it's been fortified since Roman times, it's named after 15th-century herceg (duke) Stjepan Kosača, who had his residence here and from whom the name Hercegovina is derived. A garrison was stationed here up until 1835 when it was abandoned. Allow an hour for the walk up (less back) and wear sensible shoes.