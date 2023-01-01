Boljuni Stećci

This collection of more than 270 stećci (ancient grave-carvings) forms two nearby groups under venerable oak trees at Boljuni, 12km from Stolac. While less celebrated than the stećci at Radimlja, Boljuni's have a much more atmospheric setting and feature the cross-shaped tombstone of warrior-hero Vladko Vuković.

Boljuni is rather a long way to go as a special trip. But it's only 4.2km off the Stolac–Neum road, itself a narrow, rural delight passing right beside the Hutovo fortress ruins and through several timeless villages.