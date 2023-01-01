From the top of this 412m-high hill, Dubrovnik's old town looks even more surreal than usual – like a scale model of itself or an illustration on a page. The views take in all of Dubrovnik and Lokrum, with the Elafiti Islands filling the horizon. It's this extraordinary vantage point that made Srđ a key battleground during the 1990s war. That story is told in Dubrovnik During the Homeland War, an exhibition housed in Fort Imperial at the summit.

The easiest and quickest way to get to the top is by cable car, or you can drive (follow the signs to Bosanka), walk via the Way of the Cross, or catch bus 17 from the Pile stop to Bosanka and then walk the final 1.5km.