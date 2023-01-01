Upper Corner Tower

Dubrovnik's newest museum showcases the remains of a medieval foundry unearthed from 2005 to 2008 in the space between this 1346 tower and Fort Minčeta. The foundry operated until the 1667 earthquake, when it was filled with rubble and forgotten about. The admission includes a digital tablet loaded with detailed information about the foundry process and the archaeological remains. You'll find the entrance at the northwestern corner of town, directly under Fort Minčeta.