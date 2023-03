Set inside the crumbling Napoleonic Fort Imperial (completed in 1812) near the cable-car terminus, this permanent exhibition is dedicated to the siege of Dubrovnik during the 'Homeland War', as the 1990s war is dubbed in Croatia. By retaining control of the fort, the local defenders ensured that the city wasn't captured. If the displays are understandably one-sided and overly wordy, they still provide in-depth coverage of the events, including video footage.