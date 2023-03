In the early 1990s, Croat and Bosniak forces bombarded each other into the rubble across a front line that ran along the Bulevar. Even now, several shell-pocked buildings remain in ruins around 'Spanish Square', notably the triangular tower that was once Ljubljanska Banka but is now a concrete skeleton plastered with graffiti. In contrast, the neo-Moorish 1902 Stara Gimnazija (Old High School) has been beautifully restored and painted in a vivid apricot hue.