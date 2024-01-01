Ljubljanska Banka Tower

Mostar

Of several ruined structures remaining around Španski trg, perhaps the most disturbing is the triangular multistorey skeleton of what was once a bank building, infamously used during the 1990s conflict as a snipers' vantage point. Access is blocked, but that hasn't deterred some imaginative graffiti artists.

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mostar, Old Bridge

    Stari Most

    0.65 MILES

    The world-famous Stari Most (meaning simply 'Old Bridge') is Mostar's indisputable visual focus. Its pale stone magnificently reflects the golden glow of…

  • Kravica Waterfalls

    Kravica Waterfall

    16.39 MILES

    There's a slightly unreal Disney-esque quality to this outstanding natural attraction, where the Trebižat River plummets in a broad 25m-high arc into an…

  • Narona Archeological Museum

    Narona Archaeological Museum

    20.31 MILES

    In 1995 archaeologists in Vid made the extraordinary discovery of an Augusteum, a temple dedicated to the cult of the Roman Emperors, built around 10 BC…

    Blagaj Tekke

    7.74 MILES

    Forming Blagaj's signature attraction, the centrepiece of this complex of traditional stone-roofed buildings is a very pretty half-timbered dervish house…

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mostar, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO, Kajtaz residence of the XVIIIe century also called the Turkish house

    Kajtaz House

    0.84 MILES

    Hidden behind tall walls, Mostar's most interesting old house was once the harem (women's) section of a larger homestead built for a 16th-century Turkish…

  • St. James Church in Me?ugorje, Bosnia and Hercegovina. Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to six Croats at 24 June, 1981 near this place.

    St James Church complex

    12.43 MILES

    Međugorje's central focus is this rather functional double-towered 1969 church and the parklike grounds behind it. The main daily service is a 6pm rosary…

  • The Partisan Memorial Cemetery in Mostar is located in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was built in 1965 in honor of the Yugoslav Partisans of Mostar who were killed during World War II in Yugoslavia.

    Partisan Memorial Cemetery

    0.49 MILES

    Although this cemetery is sadly neglected and badly vandalised, fans of 20th-century socialist architecture should seek out this magnificent memorial…

  • Boljuni Stećci

    Boljuni Stećci

    22.15 MILES

    This collection of more than 270 stećci (ancient grave-carvings) forms two nearby groups under venerable oak trees at Boljuni, 12km from Stolac. While…

