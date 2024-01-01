Trg Musala was once the heart of Austro-Hungarian Mostar. Today the square is a messy mishmash of architectural styles around a fountain garden. While the 1914 City Baths building has been restored close to its original glory, the ruins of the once-splendid 1892 Hotel Neretva teeter on the verge of collapse from damage inflicted during the 1990s conflict.
Trg Musala
Mostar
