While some might ponder whether this disproportionately large church bell tower (along with the whopping great cross on the hill above) speaks more of triumphalism than peace, it does provide wonderful panoramic views. A lift takes you more than halfway up to the 75m-high viewing area, saving 222 of the 370 steps. The massive yet still unfinished Franciscan church below is a replacement for an 1866 basilica that was badly damaged during the war.