Traveling by train can be the ideal stress-free weekend getaway. With a new London to Edinburgh high-speed train service being launched, Lonely Planet looks at the best short breaks by train from London. Be inspired to take a spa day in Bath, spend time on the river in Cambridge, or hunt out Bristol's best street art. Here are the best weekend breaks that are less than two hours from London by direct train.

Planning your vacation time can be overwhelming, especially when you’re heading to somewhere like London, with many different neighborhoods and a seemingly endless list of things to experience. But it’s worth making plans to travel beyond the capital to gain a greater understanding of what this nation is all about. From London, there are rail routes that make it possible to journey to beaches, cosmopolitan cities and historic sites within a couple of hours, which is usually way quicker than driving on the often traffic-packed roads. Many of these places can be visited as day trips, but why rush? Take a little longer to linger on the seafront, wander the historic streets and explore local art scenes.

Whether you’re a visitor to these fair shores or a Londoner looking for inspiration beyond the M25, here’s our pick of the best weekend breaks around two-hours’ direct from London by train.

Pier in Brighton. Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB/Shutterstock

1. Brighton

Considered a “must-visit” destination for a day out in the south is Brighton, a lively seaside town known for its bohemian vibes, green credentials and welcoming attitudes, particularly for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Do: The city’s creative and quirky spirit is best appreciated as you wander the many independent stores and boutiques of the North Laine neighborhood, just a 5-minute walk from the station. Once you’ve got your fill of unusual clothes, arts, antiques and cute souvenirs, it’s time to explore the Lanes, a network of narrow passageways lined with jewelers. On day two, admire the opulent Royal Pavilion, a Regency-era party palace for the royals, and get on board with the seaside kitsch of Brighton Pier, packed with amusements and arcade games.

Eat: Classic fish and chips is the obvious choice here. If you plan to eat on the beach, beware of the hungry and brazen seagulls; alternatively, dine in gull-free at the Regency. Brighton is also one of the top places in the UK for vegan and vegetarian food: try plant-based pizza at Purezza or quality veggie cuisine at Terre à Terre.

Stay: Hotel Una near the West Pier is a highly rated independent boutique; Legends Hotel near Kemptown is a popular LGBTIQ+ place to stay; and there are several large chain hotels lining the seafront.

How to get to Brighton from London: Take the train from London Victoria or London Bridge. The station is on the hill at the top of the city, and it’s about a 15-minute walk downhill to the seaside and pier.

Travel time: Approximately one hour.

2. Bath

Bath is a Roman city, a Georgian city and a Victorian city all in one, with fascinating history and remarkable architecture to explore.

Do: Start your weekend at the Royal Crescent, a grand semicircle of Georgian terraced town houses overlooking a green. No1 Royal Crescent has been restored with original materials to give visitors a sense of what life was like in Georgian Bath. Spend your afternoon visiting one of the city's most popular sights – the Roman Baths – an elaborate spa complex dating from 70 CE surrounded by 18th- and 19th-century buildings. You can't swim in the waters here, but you can (and should) spend your second day at Thermae Bath Spa, with gentle whirlpools, various therapy rooms, and best of all, a rooftop pool with views overlooking the city and surrounding countryside.

Eat: Bath has many quality places to eat, from delightful historic tea rooms like Sally Lunn's to gastropubs, such as the Marlborough Tavern.

Stay: There are many independent places to stay, as well as a few hostels in the city. The Henry is a central B&B near Bath Spa station, or try Grays, a boutique B&B in a Victorian building.

How to get to Bath from London: Direct trains run to Bath Spa station from London Paddington.

Travel time: One hour 20 minutes.

Stone Bay, Broadstairs, Kent. Christine Bird/Shutterstock

3. Broadstairs and Margate on the Kent Coast

Sticking out into the English Channel is the Kent Coast, with castle-topped Dover, the delightful fishing village of Whitstable, and lively harbor town of Ramsgate. For a taste of this region by train, aim for Broadstairs and Margate.

Do: Begin your weekend in Margate, with its large beach, seafront Turner Contemporary art gallery and mysterious Shell Grotto. Spend your afternoon and evening in Dreamland, a vintage amusement park, roller rink and big-name performance venue (book tickets in advance). On day two, take a 5-minute train ride to Broadstairs, with its gorgeous sandy beach following the curve of Viking Bay. On the clifftop at one end of the beach is Bleak House where Charles Dickens wrote David Copperfield – the town celebrates its connections to this Victorian writer with a festival every summer. A refreshing walk along the coastal path offers great views out to sea and leads to various nearby coves.

Eat: In Broadstairs, take your pick of the cluster of family-friendly pubs along Harbour St or stop at Twenty Seven Harbour Street for sharing plates of fresh fish. In Margate, you can’t go wrong for good food. Grab a seat in any of the independent cafes or follow the modern European set menu at Sète.

Stay: In Margate, the stylish No 42 Margate by Guesthouse is highly rated, or go for boutique B&B Belvidere Place in a Grade II-listed Georgian town house.

How to get to Broadstairs and Margate from London: Take the train from London Victoria or St Pancras International. Margate and Broadstairs are on the same train line.

Travel time: Approx one hour 45 minutes.

Rockford Common in the New Forest National Park. Helen Hotson/Shutterstock

4. Brockenhurst in the New Forest

Visiting a national park without a car isn't usually an easy thing to do, but with good rail connections to the charming village of Brockenhurst in the New Forest, you could be lacing up your hiking boots on the train.

Do: This sprawling national park is pretty flat with a network of smooth roads throughout, so head out on one of the many walking routes, hire a bike or book a horseback tour and see the woodland and heaths that are accessible from Brockenhurst. If you’re visiting in fall you may see roaming pigs released to hoover up fallen acorns and fatten up, as well as cows and the eponymous ponies.

Eat: Brockenhurst has many cafes, bakeries, restaurants and pubs. A bike ride away is Burley Manor, with an extensive menu of locally sourced ingredients, making it a lovely pit stop.

Stay: Less than a 10-minute walk from Brockenhurst station is Cottage Lodge Hotel, a B&B serving local produce with staff who are able to help with local walking routes and bike hire. If you’re looking for something a little more special, book well in advance for a unique room at The Pig in Brockenhurst.

How to get to Brockenhurst from London: Hop on board at London Waterloo.

Travel time: One hour 30 minutes.

Cardiff Bay. Lois GoBe/Shutterstock

5. Cardiff

You might be drawn to Wales’ capital by the rugby or a gig at the Principality Stadium, but you should stay for its history, thriving nightlife and the Welsh cakes.

Do: Cardiff Castle was once the site of a Roman fort, then a Norman castle, and later became home to the aristocratic Bute family, one of the richest families in the world. Book tickets in advance – the castle closes to visitors when it’s hosting summer concerts and events. Afterwards, take a walk in the riverside Bute Park and Arboretum, and stop at the tiny Pettigrew Tea Rooms, which serves up some of the city’s best Welsh cakes (small, circular sweet breads). As the sun goes down, join the crowds funnelling into local nightlife institution Clwb Ifor Bach and live-music venues Tramshed and The Globe.

Eat: Try Indian street food at centrally located Mowgli or wander down to Cardiff Bay’s Mermaid Quay, which has around 25 different waterfront restaurants and bars to choose from.

Stay: Hotel Indigo is a central option with city views from its rooftop-restaurant, Lefel 6.

How to get to Cardiff from London: Trains for Wales depart from London Paddington.

Travel time: Most services take just under two hours.

York Minster. Christopher Chambers/Shutterstock

6. York

Further from London than Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester, yet served by a faster train line, the medieval city of York has a rich heritage to explore.

Do: Follow the city’s 13th-century walls, which enclose a spider’s web of narrow streets, including the atmospheric Shambles. The city’s heart is the huge York Minster, a beautiful Gothic cathedral. The undercroft has displays on the cathedral’s history, but to learn about the city itself before the cathedral became its center, go to JORVIK Viking Centre, which takes you on an interactive journey back to when Vikings settled in York around 1000 years ago.

Eat: There are restaurants, cafes and traditional pubs throughout the city. Try the frequently changing British menu at Skosh, or if you’re looking for a lunchtime light bit, head for street food at Shambles Food Court.

Stay: The central Grade-I-listed Grays Court, with direct access to the city walls, has luxurious rooms each with their own individual design. Safestay York hostel is a decent budget choice.

How to get to York from London: Take the train from King’s Cross direct to York. The station is just outside the city walls.

Travel time: One hour 50 minutes.

This article was originally published on November 6, 2019.