Liverpool River Cruise, Bus Tour, and Cathedral Tower Ticket

Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to sailing to redeem your ticket as the ferry departs on the hour between 10am – 4pm.On board this 50-minute river cruise, visitors will discover the well-loved legacy of Liverpool and the river Mersey, with its musical and maritime history. From The Beatles performing on the Riverboat Shuffle cruises in the early 1960s to tales of smuggling, this ferry carries a cargo of memories. Just sit back and enjoy the fascinating commentary, wonder at the wildlife and absorb the heritage.Departing hourly the 50-minute river experience sails from Liverpool, Pier Head, calling at Seacombe and Woodside, Wirral and then returning to Liverpool Pier Head. The cruise features fantastic commentary, a choice of cruise fact sheets in French, German, Spanish, Italian & Japanese and a route highlighting the Liverpool waterfront a UNESCO world heritage site. Your ticket also includes free entry to the U-boat Story that allows you to view the amazing life on board a real World War II German U-boat at Woodside ferry terminal.Discover the on-board zones and interpretation panels, listen to fascinating commentary and take a picture of the world famous skyline.When you arrive back at Liverpool Pier Head, the City Explorer open top bus tour will be there at Pier Head to continue your journey. The City Explorer brings the best of Liverpool to you. Visit iconic places of interest and learn about the city’s culture and history with a live guide on every bus. The bus will be calling at: Albert Dock Liverpool Pier Head – Unesco world heritage waterfront Mathew Street – Home of the famous Cavern Club Walker Art Gallery & St Georges Hall, Metropolitan Cathedral Then hop off at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral. The Cathedral Tower is accessible by two consecutive lifts followed by 108 stairs; the panoramic views of the city are amazing! Once you've had a good look around the Cathedral hop back onto the open top bus tour again, now calling at: St Luke's bombed out church China Town – Chinese arch Cains Brewery Liverpool Marina & Echo Arena & Conference Halls There really is no better way to discover the city than with the Liverpool Experience.