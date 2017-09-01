Welcome to Liverpool
A hardscrabble town with a reputation for wit and an obsessive love of football, Liverpool also has an impressive cultural heritage: it has more listed buildings than any other city outside London, its galleries and museums are among the best in the country, and its ongoing program of urban regeneration is slowly transforming the city centre into one of the most pleasant cities in northern England to have a wander in. And then there are the Beatles: Liverpool cherishes them not because they're wedded to the past but because the Beatles are such a central part of the tourist experience that it would be crazy not to do so.
The main attractions are Albert Dock (west of the city centre) and the trendy Ropewalks area (south of Hanover St and west of the two cathedrals). Lime St station, the bus station and the Cavern Quarter – a mecca for Beatles fans – lie just to the north.
Top experiences in Liverpool
Liverpool activities
The Beatles Story Experience
Formed in Liverpool in 1960, the Beatles became one of the most successful and critically acclaimed bands of all time. As testament to their success, they gained a devoted fan base around the world, and the Beatles Story Experience was later created to satisfy the Beatlemania that still grips Liverpool to this day.The attraction was initially based at Liverpool's Albert Dock (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and housed a large exhibition of exciting Beatles memorabilia for fans to see. It quickly proved so popular that a second Beatles Story Experience site was developed at Pier Head, a short walk away from the Albert Dock.Both sites are included in your ticket price. While you can start your Beatles Story Experience at either location, it's recommended that you start at the Albert Dock site to experience the history of the Beatles first. Listen to an audio guide, narrated by John Lennon's sister, as you take your own magical mystery tour around the exhibition! The Albert Dock site also includes an interactive Discovery Zone, and the Fab4 Cafe. It's perfect for a spot of relaxation before heading over to the second site.The Pier Head site houses some world-class exhibitions, alongside a souvenir shop, the Fab4 Store, which stocks the largest selection of official Beatles merchandise in the world.
Liverpool Mersey River Cruise and Open-Top Bus Ticket
Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to sailing to redeem your ticket as the ferry departs on the hour between 10am – 4pm.On board this 50-minute river cruise, visitors will discover the well-loved legacy of Liverpool and the river Mersey, with its musical and maritime history. From The Beatles performing on the Riverboat Shuffle cruises in the early 1960s to tales of smuggling, this ferry carries a cargo of memories. Just sit back and enjoy the fascinating commentary, wonder at the wildlife and absorb the heritage.Departing hourly the 50-minute river experience sails from Liverpool, Pier Head, calling at Seacombe and Woodside, Wirral and then returning to Liverpool Pier Head. The cruise features fantastic commentary, a choice of cruise fact sheets in French, German, Spanish, Italian & Japanese and a route highlighting the Liverpool waterfront a UNESCO world heritage site. Your ticket also includes free entry to the U-boat Story that allows you to view the amazing life on board a real World War II German U-boat at Woodside ferry terminal.Discover the on-board zones and interpretation panels, listen to fascinating commentary and take a picture of the world famous skyline. When you arrive back at Liverpool Pier Head, the City Explorer open top bus tour will be there at Pier Head to continue your journey. The City Explorer brings the best of Liverpool to you. Visit iconic places of interest and learn about the city’s culture and history with a live guide on every bus, which will be calling at: Albert Dock Liverpool Pier Head – Unesco world heritage waterfront Mathew Street – Home of the famous Cavern Club Walker Art Gallery & St Georges Hall Metropolitan & Anglican Cathedrals The Philharmonic Hall & Pub St Luke's bombed out church China Town – Chinese arch Cains Brewery Liverpool Marina & Echo Arena & Conference Halls
Mersey River Explorer Cruise from Liverpool
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing way to see Liverpool or you want a full day of family-friendly attractions, the Mersey River Explorer Cruise with optional upgrades is your ticket to Liverpool fun. The standard Mersey River Explorer Cruise lasts a leisurely 50-minutes, with scheduled stops at Seacombe and Birkenhead Woodside ports. Enjoy the cruise as a hop-on hop-off tour to see what interests you most - simply hop off when you want, and re-board the boat when you're ready to continue to the next stop.While taking in views of Liverpool's riverside architecture and wildlife, you can listen to entertaining audio commentary about the River Mersey's fascinating maritime history. Hear tales of smuggling, music and war - three diverse influences that have touched this friendly city over the years and given it a unique charm.Make a full day of it by upgrading your hop-on hop-off cruise to include tickets to the Spaceport attraction at Seacombe. This family-friendly exhibition covers the subject of space travel with various themed galleries, interactive exhibits and audio-visual experiences. Highlights include a "Wallace and Gromit in Space" feature - a themed display that showcases the popular main characters from the British animated short films. Alternatively, you can choose to include entrance to the U-Boat story attraction at Birkenhead Woodside. Featuring a German submarine from WWII, the U-Boat Story offers an insight into life as a submariner during the wartime years.Purchase entrance to either attraction with your Mersey River Explorer Cruise tickets, or upgrade to the All-Inclusive option, which includes both attractions, for an adventurous day out that the whole family will enjoy!
Liverpool River Cruise, Bus Tour, and Cathedral Tower Ticket
Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to sailing to redeem your ticket as the ferry departs on the hour between 10am – 4pm.On board this 50-minute river cruise, visitors will discover the well-loved legacy of Liverpool and the river Mersey, with its musical and maritime history. From The Beatles performing on the Riverboat Shuffle cruises in the early 1960s to tales of smuggling, this ferry carries a cargo of memories. Just sit back and enjoy the fascinating commentary, wonder at the wildlife and absorb the heritage.Departing hourly the 50-minute river experience sails from Liverpool, Pier Head, calling at Seacombe and Woodside, Wirral and then returning to Liverpool Pier Head. The cruise features fantastic commentary, a choice of cruise fact sheets in French, German, Spanish, Italian & Japanese and a route highlighting the Liverpool waterfront a UNESCO world heritage site. Your ticket also includes free entry to the U-boat Story that allows you to view the amazing life on board a real World War II German U-boat at Woodside ferry terminal.Discover the on-board zones and interpretation panels, listen to fascinating commentary and take a picture of the world famous skyline.When you arrive back at Liverpool Pier Head, the City Explorer open top bus tour will be there at Pier Head to continue your journey. The City Explorer brings the best of Liverpool to you. Visit iconic places of interest and learn about the city’s culture and history with a live guide on every bus. The bus will be calling at: Albert Dock Liverpool Pier Head – Unesco world heritage waterfront Mathew Street – Home of the famous Cavern Club Walker Art Gallery & St Georges Hall, Metropolitan Cathedral Then hop off at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral. The Cathedral Tower is accessible by two consecutive lifts followed by 108 stairs; the panoramic views of the city are amazing! Once you've had a good look around the Cathedral hop back onto the open top bus tour again, now calling at: St Luke's bombed out church China Town – Chinese arch Cains Brewery Liverpool Marina & Echo Arena & Conference Halls There really is no better way to discover the city than with the Liverpool Experience.
Liverpool Ghost Walking Tour
When the sky grows dark and the street lamps flicker on, find your own way to the prearranged meeting point on Liverpool’s famous Hope Street. Make contact with your informative guides, and then prepare yourself for a terrifying tour of the city’s spookiest sights.Huddle close to the rest of your group as you take your first tentative steps into Liverpool’s dark past. With your guides leading the way, leave behind the hustle and bustle of the main drag and head toward Rodney Street. With more than 40 reported ghost sightings, it is one of the most haunted streets in northern England.As you walk, listen to the spine-chilling tales of the restless spirits who are said to roam the area after dark. Learn about ‘Lantern Jaw,’ the ghost of a man with a huge, square jaw who wears a flowing opera cloak and a top hat, and stay on the lookout for the ghost of Polly, a tragic woman in white who is said to haunt the former nurses’ home.At St Andrew’s Cemetery, uncover the mystery behind the pyramid that is believed to contain the remains of William Mackenzie, a Victorian man who is said to have lost his soul to the Devil during a game of poker.Finally, steel yourself as you enter the grounds of the Anglican Cathedral. The country's largest cathedral, it is also the final resting place of some 58,000 bodies. Hear more of the city’s hidden histories, and be sure to keep your wits about you — you never know what you might see.After roughly 1.5 hours, your tour concludes outside the cathedral.
Radio City Tower Viewing Gallery Admission Ticket
St John's Beacon, as Radio City Tower is officially known, is a working media outlet home to a local commercial radio station but is also open to the public as a viewing gallery with 360-degree views of Liverpool and beyond, up to 40 miles away on the clearest of days.With your admission ticket, you may go whenever you wish during opening hours, and there is no time limit to your stay (recommended time is about 30 minutes). There are on-site guides in the viewing gallery who can provide information about the city and its history, if you have any questions. Before leaving, make sure to pick up your included souvenir booklet that points out some of the attractions in the Merseyside area.