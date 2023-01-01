Liverpool's most impressive building is the Grade I–listed St George's Hall, a magnificent example of neoclassical architecture that is as imposing today as it was when it was completed in 1854. Curiously, it was built as law courts and a concert hall – presumably a judge could pass sentence and then relax to a string quartet. It still serves as the latter; it's also the grandest wedding venue in town.

Inside, you can visit the recently refurbished courtroom and robing room, stop by the cells below, and get a nice vantage point on the Great Hall, home to Britain’s third-largest organ (its 7737 pipes were pipped by the organ in London’s Albert Hall, and then both were topped by the gargantuan organ built for Liverpool Cathedral).