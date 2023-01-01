Rows

Top choice in Chester

View along the main street in the centre of Chester, Cheshire, UK. Shops can be seen on either side of the road and people can be seen walking and sitting on benches. The rows of upper level shops are pictured on left.

George-Standen/Getty

Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each direction from the Central Cross. The architecture is a handsome mix of Victorian and Tudor (original and mock) buildings that house a fantastic collection of independently owned shops.

The origin of the Rows is a little unclear, but it is believed that as the Roman walls slowly crumbled, medieval traders built their shops against the resulting rubble banks, while later arrivals built theirs on top.

