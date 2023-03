The largest of its kind in the country, Chester Zoo is about as pleasant a place as caged animals in artificial habitats could ever expect to live. It's so big there's a monorail for getting around. Buy online for cheaper tickets. Located on the A41, 3 miles north of Chester's city centre. Buses X8 and 1 (return £4, 10 minutes, every 15-20 minutes Monday to Saturday, every 30 minutes Sunday) run between Chester's Town Hall Bus Exchange and the zoo.