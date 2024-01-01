Dewa Roman Experience

Chester

LoginSave

What was life like in Roman times? Begin your journey in the hold of a galley ship, where Grapus the Oars Master talks about the dangers of life at the edge of the known world. You then walk down a reconstructed Roman street lined with a granary, barracks, bathhouse and tavern – all built to serve the needs of the 20th Legion.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lady Chapel in Liverpool Cathedral

    Liverpool Cathedral

    14.81 MILES

    Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …

  • View along the main street in the centre of Chester, Cheshire, UK. Shops can be seen on either side of the road and people can be seen walking and sitting on benches. The rows of upper level shops are pictured on left.

    Rows

    0.09 MILES

    Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each…

  • Chester, England - July 2021: Visitors walking on an elevated section of the walk around the city's old wall.

    City Walls

    0.21 MILES

    A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built…

  • Salthouse Dock To the right the three graces of Pier Head the Royal Liver Building, The Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building To the left Albert Dock Buildings Liverpool England UK

    International Slavery Museum

    15.27 MILES

    Museums are, by their very nature, like a still of the past, but the extraordinary International Slavery Museum resonates very much in the present. It…

  • Liverpool, UK - May 17 2018: The Beatles Story located on the historical Albert Dock, opened on 1 May 1990. The museum was also recognised as one of the best tourist attractions of the United Kingdom 1425908642 architecture, beatles, blackbird, britain, british, building, cavern, cavern club, city, england, english, europe, european, exhibition, gb, george harrison, great britain, hey jude, imagine, john lennon, landmark, let it be, liverpool, mathew, mersey, merseyside, museum, music, obladi oblada, paul mccartney, penny lane, pop, ringo starr, river mersey, song, statue, the beatles, the beatles story, tourism, travel, uk, united kingdom, yesterday, yoko ono

    The Beatles Story

    15.12 MILES

    Liverpool's most popular museum won't illuminate any dark, juicy corners in the turbulent history of the world's most famous foursome – there's ne'er a…

  • Walker art gallery sculpture room. Liverpool city centre, Merseyside, England UK. 7th October 2014.; Shutterstock ID 1685695792; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1685695792 ancient, antique, architecture, art, arts, britain, british, brown, city, culture, england, english, europe, european, exterior, famous, gallery, great, greece, greek, heritage, historic, history, kingdom, landmark, liverpool, marble, mersey, merseyside, monument, museum, national, neoclassical, room, sculpture, sights, sightseeing, statue, street, tourism, travel, uk, united, victorian, walker, william, woman, young

    Walker Art Gallery

    15.73 MILES

    The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries…

  • The World Museum, part of Liverpool's museum complex, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    World Museum

    15.73 MILES

    Natural history, science and technology are the themes of the oldest museum in town, which opened in 1853. Its exhibits range from live bugs to human…

View more attractions

Nearby Chester attractions

1. Rows

0.09 MILES

Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each…

2. Grosvenor Museum

0.11 MILES

Excellent museum with the country's most comprehensive collection of Roman tombstones. At the back of the museum is a preserved Georgian house, complete…

3. Roman Amphitheatre

0.2 MILES

Just outside the city walls is what was once an arena that seated 7000 spectators (making it the country's largest); some historians have suggested that…

4. Chester Cathedral

0.21 MILES

Chester Cathedral was originally a Benedictine abbey built on the remains of an earlier Saxon church dedicated to St Werburgh (the city's patron saint);…

5. City Walls

0.21 MILES

A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built…

6. St John the Baptist Church

0.25 MILES

Built on the site of an older Saxon church in 1075, it's been a peaceful ruin since 1581. It includes the remains of a Norman choir and medieval chapels.

7. Chester Zoo

2.59 MILES

The largest of its kind in the country, Chester Zoo is about as pleasant a place as caged animals in artificial habitats could ever expect to live. It's…

8. Blue Planet Aquarium

5.05 MILES

Things aren't done by halves around Chester, where you'll find Blue Planet, which was the country's largest aquarium when it opened in 1998. It's home to…