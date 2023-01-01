City Walls

A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built by the Romans around AD 70, the walls were altered substantially over the following centuries, but have retained their current position since around 1200. The tourist office's Walk Around Chester Walls leaflet is an excellent guide and you can also take a 90-minute guided walk.

Of the many features along the walls, the most eye-catching is the prominent Eastgate, where you can see the most famous clock in England after London's Big Ben, built for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

At the southeastern corner of the walls are the wishing steps, added in 1785. Local legend claims that if you can run up and down these uneven steps while holding your breath your wish will come true.

Just inside Southgate, known here as Bridgegate (as it's located at the northern end of the Old Dee Bridge), is the Bear & Billet pub, Chester's oldest timber-framed building, built in 1664, and once a toll gate into the city.