Walker Art Gallery

The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries. Its strong suits are Pre-Raphaelite art, modern British art and sculpture – not to mention the rotating exhibits of contemporary expression. It's a family-friendly place too: the ground-floor Big Art for Little Artists gallery is designed for under-eights and features interactive exhibits and games that will (hopefully) result in a lifelong love affair with art.