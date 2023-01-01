Built in 1894, this 154m-high tower is Blackpool's most recognisable landmark. Watch a 4D film on the town's history in the Blackpool Tower Eye before taking the elevator up to the observation deck, which has splendid views and only a (thick) glass floor between you and the ant-sized people below. Visitors are strongly urged to buy their tickets online as buying them at the door can be up to 50% more expensive.

Down at ground level, the dungeon exhibit sits alongside the old Moorish circus and the magnificent rococo ballroom, with its extraordinary sculptured and gilded plasterwork, murals, chandeliers and couples gliding across the beautifully polished wooden floor to the melodramatic tones of a huge Wurlitzer organ. There's also Jungle Jim's adventure playground for kids and Dino Golf on level 7 – a 9-hole mini-golf course.