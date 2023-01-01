Eight-and-a-half miles southwest of Ulverston, the rosy ruins of Furness Abbey are all that remain of one of northern England's largest and most powerful monasteries. Founded in the 12th century, it met an ignominious end in 1537 during the dissolution of the monasteries. You can make out its footprint: arches, windows and some transept walls are still standing, along with the shell of the bell tower.

A recently unearthed gold crozier and gemstone ring are displayed in the abbey museum with other archaeological finds. Bus 6/X6 stops nearby.