Honister Slate Mine

This old slate mine has been reinvented as a centre for all kinds of activities: you could venture underground into the bowels of the old 'Edge' and 'Kimberley' mines, tackle a via ferrata, or climb inside the mine along a system of fixed cables, tracing the route followed by the slate miners. A tour into the 'Cathedral' mine runs on Friday by request, but you'll need eight people and it costs £25 per person.

If it all sounds like too much hard work, you can just pick up some slate souvenirs in the shop – perhaps a new sign, house number or fancy plate.