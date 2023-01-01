Lowther Estate

This sprawling country estate once belonged to one of the Lake District's most venerable families and is currently undergoing a huge, multimillion-pound restoration project. The 400-year-old crenellated castle and the estate's grounds are now open to the public again. Though the castle itself is to remain a ruin, restoration work is gradually breathing life back into the gardens, which have been largely forgotten since the estate fell into disrepair following WWII.

Among the areas to visit are the Iris Garden, the Great Yew Walk, a restored parterre and a wealth of hidden follies, lakes and woodland areas.