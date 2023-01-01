Gowbarrow Park & Aira Force

This rolling park stretches out across the lakeshore between Pooley Bridge and Glenridding. Well-marked paths lead up to the impressive 20m-high waterfall of Aira Force. Another waterfall, High Force, is further up the hillside. South of Gowbarrow Park is Glencoyne Bay, where the springtime daffodils inspired William Wordsworth to pen one of his most famous poems.

February and March are the best months if you want to see the flowers for yourself.

The area around Aira Force is owned by the National Trust. It gets very busy in summer, and parking is extortionate if you're not an NT member.