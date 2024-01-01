St Andrews Church

Cumbria & the Lakes

Penrith's name derives from an old Celtic word meaning 'red fell', and the area's crimson sandstone is clear to see in many of the town's buildings, including its parish church. Legend has it that a great giant (the 'rightful king of all Cumbria') is buried in the churchyard, but the stone pillars marking his grave are actually the weathered remains of Celtic crosses.

